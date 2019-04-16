Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Albany International worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albany International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of AIN opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.72. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $82.20.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.50 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

