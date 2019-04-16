Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.47% of Stoneridge worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Stoneridge by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Stoneridge by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $896.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $210.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Barrington Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $32.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

