Science Applications International (SAIC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Science Applications International from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Science Applications International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.57.

SAIC opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Science Applications International has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 2.94%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Science Applications International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,024,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

