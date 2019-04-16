Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,499 shares of company stock worth $16,309,857. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.91. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

