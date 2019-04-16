Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,100 Fortive Corp (FTV)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 104.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3,401.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,533,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

In other news, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $35,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $305,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $486,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

