Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Position Decreased by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,955. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $78.34.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
