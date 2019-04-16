Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Holdings Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,955. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1713 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

WARNING: “Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Holdings Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/schwab-us-small-cap-etf-scha-holdings-increased-by-leavell-investment-management-inc.html.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.