Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 91,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. 534,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,812. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $56.12 and a one year high of $71.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2777 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

