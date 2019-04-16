Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,965 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 133,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,098. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1139 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

