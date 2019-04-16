Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.53% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $681.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.25 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

