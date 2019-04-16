Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,635,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 139,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,140,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,629,000 after buying an additional 7,135,364 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,436,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,285,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,067,000 after buying an additional 2,841,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after buying an additional 2,571,883 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/schlumberger-limited-slb-shares-bought-by-gofen-glossberg-llc-il.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.