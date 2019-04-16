Scandium International Mining Corp (SCY) Major Shareholder Scandium Investments Llc Buys 1,111,111 Shares

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY) major shareholder Scandium Investments Llc bought 1,111,111 shares of Scandium International Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$199,999.98. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SCY stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. Scandium International Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.32.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

