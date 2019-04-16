Savannah Resources (SAV) PT Raised to GBX 22

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) had its target price boosted by FinnCap from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

SAV opened at GBX 5.78 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 million and a PE ratio of -14.45. Savannah Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

