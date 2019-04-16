Safe Bulkers (SB) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Shares of SB stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.90.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 198.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,350,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 204,278 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 59.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 666,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 249,270 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth $1,993,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

