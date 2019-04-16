RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 121.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,461 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 134,949 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 310,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRD opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.44.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

