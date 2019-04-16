Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

