Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,431,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,082 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,160,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,199 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $559,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $787,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.90, for a total value of $5,802,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,431,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,854 shares of company stock valued at $19,838,296 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $189.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

