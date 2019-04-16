Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 63.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,383,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,503,000 after purchasing an additional 523,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 777,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,233.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 685,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,941,000 after purchasing an additional 664,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $140.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $140.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

