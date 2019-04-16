Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,300 Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

