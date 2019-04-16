Roku (ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $56.59

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.06, but opened at $56.59. Roku shares last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 13581697 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.50 and a beta of 3.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chas Smith sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $707,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,079,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,640 shares of company stock worth $24,643,938 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 588.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 121,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Roku by 2,154.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,330,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,227,000 after purchasing an additional 85,375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Roku by 65.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

