Rogers Communications (RCI) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

