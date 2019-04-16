Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,092,000 after acquiring an additional 918,161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,452,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,210,000 after acquiring an additional 130,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $186.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Elik I. Fooks sold 5,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $906,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 9,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total value of $1,640,348.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Rockwell Automation to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

