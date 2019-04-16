Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. 238,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,452. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RHHBY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/roche-holdings-ag-basel-rhhby-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.