Roan Resources (ROAN) Shares Down 5.3%

Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.85. 542,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 201,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Roan Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Roan Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $307.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million.

In related news, insider Tony Maranto purchased 20,000 shares of Roan Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Ridge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,738,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,676,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth $13,204,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the fourth quarter worth $17,005,000.

Roan Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROAN)

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

