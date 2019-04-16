Rite Aid Co. (RAD) Short Interest Update

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,738,575 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 152,862,134 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,886,472 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 191,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 43,165 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 258,006 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 721,357 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Rite Aid’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, April 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 19th.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.92.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

