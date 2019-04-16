Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0389 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

