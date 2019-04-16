Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $250,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $62,430,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $6,028,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,158.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

SNA opened at $156.40 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $1,846,160.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,183. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

