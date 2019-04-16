Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 10,290 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $309,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Emory University acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,177 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 216.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 790,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 540,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.47. 69,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,052. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $893.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.