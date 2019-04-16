Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) & Realty Income (O) Critical Review

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $212.49 million 16.89 $46.21 million $1.12 33.09 Realty Income $1.33 billion 16.33 $363.61 million $3.19 22.38

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 21.82% 2.98% 1.81% Realty Income 27.38% 4.78% 2.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 85.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40 Realty Income 1 5 5 0 2.36

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.66%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $61.18, suggesting a potential downside of 14.29%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Realty Income.

Summary

Realty Income beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 584 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 100 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

