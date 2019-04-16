Reviewing Avrobio (AVRO) & The Competition

Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avrobio to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avrobio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avrobio N/A N/A N/A Avrobio Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

This table compares Avrobio and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avrobio N/A -$46.36 million -5.72 Avrobio Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.33

Avrobio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avrobio. Avrobio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Avrobio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avrobio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avrobio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Avrobio Competitors 834 2774 6059 261 2.58

Avrobio currently has a consensus target price of $33.57, suggesting a potential upside of 62.10%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 33.55%. Given Avrobio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avrobio is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Avrobio beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

