Reviewing AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) and International Stem Cell (ISCO)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) and International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Stem Cell has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and International Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -2,191.96% N/A -57.38% International Stem Cell -23.26% -123.16% -31.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of International Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and International Stem Cell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.15 million 125.28 -$47.15 million ($0.81) -4.22 International Stem Cell $7.46 million 1.21 -$6.06 million ($1.46) -0.82

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Stem Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and International Stem Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.43, suggesting a potential upside of 146.45%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals beats International Stem Cell on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets skincare products and human cell culture products. Its human cell culture products include human skin cells and reagents for the study of skin disease, toxicology, or wound healing; human cells from the heart and blood vessels, and reagents to study cardiovascular disease and cancer; human bronchial and tracheal cell lines for the study of toxicity, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and pathogenesis; and human mammary epithelial cell lines for the study of breast cancer, three dimensional culture, and carcinogen screening. The company's human cell culture products also comprise adult stem cells and reagents for regenerative medicine; human prostate cells and specialized medium to study prostate disease; human renal and bladder cells and media to study renal and bladder diseases; human corneal cells and media for the study of corneal disease; human female reproductive system cells for the study of cellular physiology; human skeletal muscle cells for the study of biology, diabetes, insulin receptor studies, muscle metabolism, muscle tissue repair, and myotube development; and other cell culture reagents and supplements for the growth, staining, and freezing of human cells. It sells skincare products through a Website and professional channels; and human cell culture products through its sales force, OEM partners, and brand distributors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.