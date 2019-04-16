Revain (R) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $863,018.00

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00002384 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-CEX. Revain has a total market capitalization of $60.10 million and $863,018.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00378176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.01063838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00211090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006082 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, BitFlip, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, HitBTC, BitForex, Mercatox, Kuna and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

