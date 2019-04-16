Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 24,419 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,419 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $24,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.8% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wolfe Research cut Molina Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.42.

MOH stock opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 3.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

