Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,398,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $262.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.23.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

