Resource Management LLC Acquires 5,144 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,359,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.47.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $204.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The company has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

