Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

REZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

REZI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,070. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,452 shares of company stock worth $541,562.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

