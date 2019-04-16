Research Analysts Set Expectations for Neovasc Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NVCN)

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neovasc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 12th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVCN. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.43 on Monday. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Neovasc as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

