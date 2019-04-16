Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.04 Million

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce $680.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.62 million and the highest is $699.70 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $698.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 21.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Korst sold 9,600 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $166,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,263.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fred E. Herman sold 2,227 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $38,972.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,898,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,671,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2,935.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,385,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 1,339,742 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,333,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,351,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 575,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.29. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

