Regis Co. (RGS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regis were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Regis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,433,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,144,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 597,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 94,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Regis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGS shares. TheStreet upgraded Regis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Regis in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

RGS opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. Regis had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regis Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

