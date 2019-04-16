Regional Management Corp (RM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 393,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 237,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 650.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 66,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 57,916 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RM opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Regional Management Corp has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 36.76 and a quick ratio of 36.76. The stock has a market cap of $298.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

