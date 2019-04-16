ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $177,609.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and $177,609.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, C-Patex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.02330145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00470037 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00020936 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00021541 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009924 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00029626 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Cryptopia, C-Patex, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bisq, Bittrex, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.