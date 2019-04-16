Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company reported better-than-expected results in the fourth-quarter 2018. Both earnings and revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Furthermore, Red Rock Resorts’ Las Vegas operations have been a key growth driver for the company over the past few quarters. This apart, it has been witnessing solid EBITDA growth for the past several quarters, which is impressive. However, the company might fail to finance upcoming projects due to a higher debt burden. Also, competitive operating environment remains a potential headwind. Estimates for the current year have witnessed downward revisions in the past 7 days, reflecting analysts concern regarding the company’s growth potential.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 143,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,449,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $43,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,721 shares of company stock worth $3,487,693 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,469,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,417,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 59.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 665,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 248,732 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 106.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

