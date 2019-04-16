Red Pulse Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,917.00 (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Red Pulse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin. Red Pulse has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Red Pulse

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

