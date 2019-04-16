RBB Bancorp (RBB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from FIG Partners

FIG Partners reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

RBB stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $31.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3,014.1% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 280,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 271,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

