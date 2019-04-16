Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises 1.7% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 8,792.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,565,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth about $439,572,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,950,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,010,000 after buying an additional 767,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,004,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,994,000 after buying an additional 706,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 736,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after buying an additional 688,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. UBS Group downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.46.

NYSE RTN opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,657 shares of company stock worth $3,940,619 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

