Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 500 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,009,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,150 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10,003.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,782,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,144,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,468,246,000 after buying an additional 643,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after buying an additional 376,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,143,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Argus upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.34.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

