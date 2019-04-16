Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. UBS Group raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/raymond-james-trust-n-a-cuts-holdings-in-vodafone-group-plc-vod.html.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.