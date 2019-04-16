Raymond James Lowers Sprague Resources (SRLP) to Market Perform

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of SRLP opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Sprague Resources by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sprague Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sprague Resources by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 62,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

