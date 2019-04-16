Raymond James & Associates Has $233,000 Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,931,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,784,000 after purchasing an additional 245,845 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $148,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,762.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock worth $441,315. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

