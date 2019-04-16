Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,767 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,962,000.

SBI opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

